Till Narendra Modi's in power, India-Pakistan relations can't improve: Shahid Afridi

The former cricketer said that it is because of Modi that the relationship between India and Pakistan has been damaged.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:14 PM

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (File | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking is "inclined towards negativity" and till the time he is in power in India, the relationship between the two hostile Asian neighbours cannot improve.

"Till Modi is in power, I don't think we will get any response from India. We have all, including Indians, understood the way Modi thinks. His thinking is inclined towards negativity," Afridi said in an interview to Cricket Pakistan when asked if bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan can resume.

"Relationship between India and Pakistan has been damaged because of one person only. And that is not what we want. People from either side of the border want to travel to each other's country. I don't understand what Modi wants to do and what his agenda really is," he added.

The two teams meet sporadically in multi-nation tournaments but have not played a bilateral series since 2013 when Pakistan travelled to India for a three-match ODI series. India's last visit to Pakistan was in 2006 during Rahul Dravid's tenure as captain.

Ever since the 2008 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the two cricket powerhouses only face each other during ICC tournaments.

Comments(1)

  • Mattur Sameer
    It simply means Pakistan cannot continue to hoodwink India and carry out its nefarious designs as long as MODI is in power
    15 hours ago reply
