Chandigarh girl Kashvee Gautam takes 10 wickets in women U19 domestic one-dayer

Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam thus becomes the first Indian bowler to take all 10 wickets in a limited-overs match.

By IANS

KADAPPA: Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam took an incredible 10 wickets in 4.5 overs to seal a 161-run win for her team against Arunachal Pradesh in a Womens Under-19 One Day Trophy match at KSRM College Ground in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. Gautam thus becomes the first Indian bowler to take all 10 wickets in a limited overs match.

In addition to this, Gautam, who is the captain of Chandigarh, was also the top scorer for her side with a score of 49 off 68 balls.

Anil Kumble is the only Indian to have done so in international cricket when he famously blew out the Pakistan batting order in a Test match in New Delhi in 1999. Other Indian players to have 10 wickets in an innings are Debasish Mohanty in 2001 and Rex Singh in 2019. All three efforts came in red ball cricket.

Chandigarh were defending a total of 186/4 and Gautam started with a wicket off the second and fourth ball of the first over of the Arunachal innings. She then took a hat-trick in her next over and in the over after that, she took two more wickets. She then took three wickets in the ninth over to ensure that Arunachal were all out for 25. Of the 10 dismissals, six were LBWs while the rest were bowled.

