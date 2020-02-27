Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announces engagement to longtime Indian girlfriend Vini Raman

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took to social media on Wednesday to announce his engagement with his longtime Indian girlfriend Vini Raman.

Maxwell and Vini shared pictures on their respective Instagram accounts to announce the big news to their fans with Vini writing, "Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him."

Once the news came out in the public domain, social media was abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "Congratulations maxx dada ani Vahini."

Another wrote, "Congratulations @gmaxi_32 bro. Greetings from India. God bless both of you."

A post read, "Congratulations, have a great life."

"Congrats bro... hope u will also recover from ur elbow injury and be back in action," a user remarked.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman have been dating for quite some time now. Vini Raman first posted a picture with the Australian cricketer back in 2017. Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia's ongoing South Africa tour because of an elbow injury.