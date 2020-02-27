Home Sport Cricket

David Warner to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020

Sunrisers will begin their IPL 13 campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

David Warner

David Warner won the Orange Cap in 2015 and 2017. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Swashbuckling Australian batsman David Warner has been reinstated as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner had missed the 2018 IPL season in the aftermath of the infamous Sandpaper Gate controversy wherein he was handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia. The Australian board had also said that the left-handed batsman will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future.

However, Warner returned to IPL action last year and played under Kane Williamson for the Hyderabad-based franchise. "I'm thrilled to be given the captaincy for IPL 2020," Warner said in a message posted on the SRH Twitter handle. "I'm extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the team once again.

"I'd like to thank Kane and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) for the way you guys led throughout the last couple of years, you guys did an outstanding job. And I'll be leaning on you guys for support and your insight to the game as well. And to the management thank you once again for giving me this opportunity. And I'll try my very, very best to lifting that IPL Trophy this year," he added.

In the four seasons he has played for SRH, Warner has tallied 562, 848, 642 and 692 runs -- finishing with the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019. With 4,706 runs from 126 IPL games, the Australian opener is fourth in the list of the tournament's all-time run getters, behind the Indian trio of Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma.

