Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy semifinal preview: Advantage Gujarat in clash of familiar foes

In a clash of opponents familiar with each other in every possible way, Gujarat face Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy semifinal in Rajkot from Saturday.

Published: 29th February 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel | AP

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a clash of opponents familiar with each other in every possible way, Gujarat face Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy semifinal in Rajkot from Saturday. Defeated finalists last season, Saurashtra share a lot of similarities with the winners of the 2016-17 season. Part of the same state, they know each other inside out. Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel is confident his team will do well. It stems from the fact that his side has been consistent. “Credit to the boys for the good show so far. We have a team that has the right blend of experience and youth in its ranks. We will give our best to make it to the final,’’ Parthiv told this daily on Friday.

For several years, Gujarat depended on the Test discard to bail the team out of tricky situations. That is not the case anymore as they have found contributions from different players this season. Bhargav Merai, Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal, Manpreet Juneja have also scored in excess of 400 runs. This gives them an edge over their rivals. After an indifferent start, Parthiv has peaked at the right time, scoring a ton against Goa in the quarterfinals. “I made some runs against Vidarbha and Andhra. Good to get the hundred against Goa. We have talented players who can deliver. Our lower-order can bat. We have depth in our ranks and this should come in handy against Saurashtra,’’ Parthiv explained.

Saurashtra are a quality side too. In the final thrice since the 2012-13 season, they are still looking for their first title. Even without Cheteshwar Pujara, they are a capable lot. With captain Jaydev Unadkat leading from the front with the ball, batting mainstay Sheldon Jackson said they will go all out.“We have a quality side. We have learnt over the years to play without Pujara, who is often on national duty. Our strength is we play as a unit and not as individuals. Parthiv is in good form, but we do not prepare with plans for just one or two players. We have plans for the entire team. Our task will be to execute our plans and play to potential,’’ said Jackson.

Pathiv, on the other hand, is banking on the collective might of his side. “I don’t want to single out one bowler but we have quality pacers and spinners. Plus, we have a few budding youngsters. We have a good unit and are looking forward to deliver.

Live on Star Sports 3, 9.20 am

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy semifinal Gujarat Saurashtra
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp