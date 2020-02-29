Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu women beat Chhattisgarh

C Shushaanthika’s unbeaten 96 came in handy for Tamil Nadu to beat Chhattisgarh by seven wickets in the BCCI women U-19 one-dayers played in Rajkot.

Published: 29th February 2020

By Express News Service

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 163/7 in 50 ovs (Aishwarya Singh 37, Kumud Sahu 39) lost to Tamil Nadu 167/3 in 47.5 ovs (C Shushaanthika 96 n.o).

Sanjay cracks century
An unbeaten century by S Sanjay Shrinivas (121 n.o) paved the way for Sir Theagaraya  Recreation Club to thrash Krishnaraj Memorial Club by four wickets in a TNCA Third Division A Zone league match.
Brief scores: III Division ‘A’: Krishnaraj Memorial Club 196 in 49.3 ovs (Adittya Varadharajan 47, G Sathish Kumar 38, S  Shyam Sundar 35, S Sathyamoorthy 4/42) lost to Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 200/6 in 45 ovs (S Sanjay Shrinivas 121 n.o., S Muthu Kumar 3/54).

Harrington CA post victory
Harrington CA beat Chennai Centurion CA by 59 runs in the final of the Harrington’s inter-academy U-10 tournament.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 140/9 in 30 ovs (JR Nitin 51, Satvick Manu 3/35) bt Chennai  Centurion CA 81 in 27.1 ovs (Mohammed Shahied 40, P Prathyunthan 3/3, B Akshadh 3/6). MoM: JR Nithin. Special awards: Best batsman: Janav (GenNext CA). Best bowler: P Visaanth (HCA). Best all-rounder: S Rishab (India Pistons). Best fielder:  Akshith (HCA). Promising player: B Akshidh (HCA).

Amala Annai win
Amala Annai beat SKJ Salem 3-2 in a thrilling match in the Open category of Tamil Nadu Table  Tennis

Association league.
Results: Open category: Amala Annai bt SKJ Salem 3-2; SVDC bt CTTF Idhayam 3-0; Phoneix bt SIVET 3-0; BTTA TVLR bt Profeids 3-2; Aquellis bt Vin Win 3-2.

