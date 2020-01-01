Home Sport Cricket

England star Ben Stokes happy to swap 2019 success for father's good health

The 64-year-old was admitted to intensive care but his condition improved sufficiently for his son to play in a match England lost by 107 runs to fall 1-0 behind in the four-Test series.

Published: 01st January 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Stokes. (Photo | AP)

Ben Stokes. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: England's Ben Stokes has insisted he would trade all the personal success he has enjoyed in 2019 if it meant his father was no longer in hospital.

Stokes's participation in this month's first Test against South Africa, which saw several England players struggle on at Centurion following a bug that spread through the squad, was called into doubt when his father, Ged, who had travelled out to watch his son, was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital with what a team spokesman said was a serious illness.

The 64-year-old was admitted to intensive care but his condition improved sufficiently for his son to play in a match England lost by 107 runs to fall 1-0 behind in the four-Test series.

Ged Stokes remains in hospital, with wife Deborah at his side, while the rest of the Stokes family have moved to Cape Town -- the scene of Ben's stunning career-best 258 four years ago -- for Friday's start of the second Test. 

This year has been a successful one for Stokes, who played a key role in England's thrilling World Cup final win over New Zealand before a remarkable unbeaten century secured a dramatic one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

But writing in his column for Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper published Tuesday, England vice-captain Stokes, recently voted the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in a public poll, said: "At the end of the most memorable of years I am finding it quite hard to sum up 2019 right now.

"There have been some unbelievable highs, and some real lows, but to see out the year with my dad in hospital has put things into perspective

"If someone could say 'I'll take everything away from you that happened this summer, but your dad is happy, healthy and watching you play cricket' then I'd say yeah, swap it."

'Cursed tour'

The 28-year-old Durham all-rounder added his father had undergone an "unbelievable turnaround" but still had a way to go as he thanked medical staff for their "fantastic care". 

Meanwhile, opening batsman Dominic Sibley has become the latest victim of illness in the England camp, with a team spokesman saying Monday 11 members of the playing squad, as well as six support staff, had been taken sick at some stage since the squad's arrival in South Africa earlier this month.

"We've nicknamed it 'The Cursed Tour' so far because it wasn't a great time for us in terms of the team trying to build up to an important Test series," said Stokes.

"It will never be an excuse, but I hope people can understand that physically and mentally it was a huge challenge, getting up in the night, not sleeping, not eating. It all has an effect and over the course of a match you really feel it."

Stokes, however, was now looking forward to playing again at the picturesque Newlands, "which is one of my favourite grounds in the world for obvious reasons".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Stokes
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp