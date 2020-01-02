Home Sport Cricket

IPL: Rajasthan Royals rope in Ish Sodhi as spin consultant

As part of his new role with the franchise, Sodhi will be working closely with Royals' spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum.

Published: 02nd January 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi | AP

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in a dual role which will see the 27-year-old be a part of the teams support staff as a spin consultant, while also contributing in operations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As part of his new role with the franchise, Sodhi will be working closely with Royals' spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jake Lush McCrum.

Speaking on his appointment, Sodhi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20Is for the Black Caps, said: "It is a fascinating opportunity for me, to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business. I am very much looking forward to developing my coaching skills alongside Sairaj and learning from Jake on business operations."

Commenting on the development, Royals' head of cricket Zubin Bharucha said: "We are very happy to welcome back Ish to the Royals family in his new role. The induction of Ish in this dual role demonstrates the Royals' commitment to recognise and reward young talent to develop into masters in their field of work. I congratulate Ish on his new stint and wish every cricket fan across the globe gets behind the team when Rajasthan Royals kicks off its new season this summer."

Sodhi has represented Royals in eight IPL matches, picking up nine wickets at an economy of 6.69. He was released by the franchise before the IPL 2020 auction, but has returned in a new capacity. "I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge at Rajasthan Royals with this dual role."

Sodhi has played for the Jaipur-based franchise in two seasons in 2018 and 2019.

"Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals' management. I love this franchise and want to help us win the IPL this year," he said.

All-rounder Shreyas Gopal, who has played with Sodhi for the Royals, also welcomed the appointment and said that the New Zealand leg-spinner and Sairaj will be a great combination for him and the other spinners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Ish Sodhi spin consultant
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp