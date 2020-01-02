Home Sport Cricket

What a pleasant surprise: Virat Kohli reacts on Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic engagement

On the first day of the New Year 2020, Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic.

Published: 02nd January 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Thrilled after getting to know about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday called it is a "pleasant surprise".

Extending best wishes to the newly-engaged couple, Kohli posted a comment on Pandya's Instagram post which read, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless".

On the first day of the New Year 2020, Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic.

The cricketer took to Instagram to share the photo with the actor and captioned the post as: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged".

The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.

On work front, Stankovic was last seen in a song from Bollywood movie 'The Body' starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She had also made it to the finals of 'Nach Baliye' with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.

Stankovic first became a household name after appearing as a contestant on famous reality show 'Bigg Boss 8'.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya announces engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic

In 2019, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that Pandya underwent a lower-back surgery in London.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic engagement
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp