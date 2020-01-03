Home Sport Cricket

Ab teri baari: Yuzvendra Chahal teases Kuldeep Yadav after Hardik Pandya gets engaged

Fans were quick to spot the comments made by the Indian duo and trolled Chahal for pulling Kuldeep's leg.

Kuldeep Yadav (R) with Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pulled his teammate Kuldeep Yadav's leg after the left-arm chinaman congratulated all-rounder Hardik Pandya on his engagement.

On Wednesday, Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The couple, who have been dating for quite some time now, took to their social media accounts to share pictures from their engagement ceremony which took place in a yacht in Thailand.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," Pandya wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.

"Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan." (Many many congratulations)," wrote Kuldeep while congratulating his India teammate. However, Chahal replied to Kuldeep's comment and wrote "ab teri baari."

Fans were quick to spot the comments made by the Indian duo and trolled Chahal for pulling Kuldeep's leg.

Hardik is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh and the West Indies respectively.

The all-rounder has been named in the India 'A' squad for the tour of New Zealand, paving the way for a comeback into the Indian team.

