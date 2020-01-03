Home Sport Cricket

Injury scare for Prithvi Shaw, goes off field after hurting shoulder

The incident happened in the third session at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground when Shaw dived to save an overthrow.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Barely a week before leaving for New Zealand with the India A team, Prithvi Shaw hurt his left shoulder while fielding during the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka here on Friday.

He was immediately taken off the field.

Shaw is named in the India A squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour and the team leaves on January 10.

He is there in the limited overs as well as the squad for the four-day matches to be played there.

After the day's play, Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav said Shaw looked better.

"He (Shaw) looks better. Looking at him on the ground, it was not looking good but now I think he is looking good. Later on I will get to know from the physio on what exactly the situation is (with regard to him) ," Surya told reporters here.

A source from the Mumbai team said as a precautionary measure, Shaw underwent an MRI scan.

