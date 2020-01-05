First T20I: Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah back, India opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

By Online Desk

GUWAHATI: Rain delayed the start after India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening Twenty20 international against India in Guwahati on Sunday.

Fit-again paceman Jasprit Bumrah returns to the team at the start of the three-match series after recovering from his stress fracture of the back.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan also returns from injury to partner KL Rahul in the absence of the rested Rohit Sharma.

Kohli said the team is keen to focus on the shortest format with the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year.

"The last time we played here, we chased well... The track does play differently in the second half as compared to the first part," Kohli said at the toss.

"Last year was outstanding for us in two formats (Tests and ODIs), T20s not so much. We have World Cup to look forward to, so we can primarily focus on one format."

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga is playing three fast bowlers and two spinners as his team looks to finalise its squad for the T20 World Cup.

"Happy to bat first. Don't think the track will change too much," said Malinga.

"We have brought 16 players as we need to fine-tune our combination for the World Cup... Need five genuine bowlers to put pressure on India."

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wicket-keeper), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (Captain)