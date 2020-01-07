Home Sport Cricket

Wish he was here to celebrate: Ross Taylor on mentor Martin Crowe

Taylor is now the leading run-scorer for Kiwis on the fourth day of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

Wasn't sure that I was good enough to play Tests, says Ross Taylor

LONDON: After becoming New Zealand's leading run-scorer in the longest format of the game, batsman Ross Taylor said that he was not sure that he was good enough to play the Test format.

He also added that his goal was to play just one Test match for the country, and his mentor Martin Crowe had the vision of watching him become the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in Tests.

"My goal was to play one Test match. I guess it's an emotional time because my mentor Martin Crowe - that was one of the goals he put down for me was to be New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer. To be honest, I didn't believe him, but I'd have loved for him to be here and help celebrate," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.

"When I first played for New Zealand I'd had a pretty decent one-day career and only scored three or four first-class hundreds. And T20 was just coming through. I always thought I was good enough to play one-day cricket but Test cricket was something I was never quite sure if I was good enough," he added.

Taylor had become the leading run-scorer for Kiwis on the fourth day of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The batsman went past former skipper Stephen Fleming to achieve the feat.

Taylor was also pleased to complete the run-scoring milestone before his 100th Test, which is set to be the first match against India at Wellington in February.

Martin Crowe | AP

"I go back to my 200th ODI game. I didn't really enjoy it that much...needing one or two runs that might have been a twitchy game in the 100th. I just want to go out there and enjoy it and India are a fantastic country to play against," Taylor said.

The 35-year-old also said that records are always meant to be broken and he is trying to set a target, that current batsman Kane Williamson can look forward to break.

"Records are meant to be broken and Flem set a very high standard, and for me, I am trying to get as many runs before I do retire to give Kane something to chase. He's got a fantastic record and will go down as one of our greatest cricketers but we need him to have something to strive for," Taylor said.

"Hopefully in however many years, there's a youngster who can chase whatever, nine, ten, eleven thousand runs that Kane gets to," he added.

New Zealand will next take on India in five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

The first T20I will take place on January 24 at Eden Park, Auckland. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ross Taylor New Zealand cricket Martin Crowe
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp