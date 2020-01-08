Home Sport Cricket

Jos Buttler's expletive-laden rant goes viral on social media

England registered a thrilling 189-run win over South Africa in the second Test match to level the four-match series 1-1 at Newlands here on Tuesday.

Published: 08th January 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Vernon Philander (R) plays a shot as England's Jos Buttler (L) looks on during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and England at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town. (Photo | AFP)

South Africa's Vernon Philander (R) plays a shot as England's Jos Buttler (L) looks on during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and England at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

CAPE TOWN: Jos Buttler could be in hot water after a video of the England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed rant at South African pacer Vernon Philander went viral on social media with former batsman Kevin Pietersen urging people to leave Buttler alone.

England registered a thrilling 189-run win over South Africa in the second Test match to level the four-match series 1-1 at Newlands here on Tuesday.

It was because of some quality and all-round bowling effort by the visitors which helped England to gun down the hosts, who were chasing a 438-run target, at 248 runs.

While all-rounder Ben Stokes missed out on his hat-trick, he impressed everyone in both the departments of the game after returning with figures of 3/35 after some great batting performances in England's first and second innings. Joe Denly and James Anderson bagged a couple of wickets each.

South Africa won the first Test at Centurion.

During South Africa's second innings when the hosts were playing for a draw, the stump mic picked up Buttler launching an angry tirade at Philander after he appeared to get in the way of a throw to the stumper.

Ben Stokes, who was stationed at first slip, also joined him, saying: "Don't stare him out. He's got a point, mate."

Many slammed Buttler's aggressive behaviour on social media, especially his expletive laden rant but Pietersen jumped to the defence of Buttler.

"LOTS having a go at @josbuttler here! LEAVE HIM ALONE! This is Test Cricket and believe me, this is nothing compared to lots that goes on, on the field. Series is alive big time!" Pietersen said in a tweet with the video of the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jos Buttler Vernon Philander
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp