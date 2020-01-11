Home Sport Cricket

BCCI relives Rahul Dravid's knock of 153 against New Zealand

Dravid is the only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships.

Published: 11th January 2020 04:39 PM

former India batsman Rahul Dravid. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

PUNE: As former India batsman Rahul Dravid celebrates his 47th birthday today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) relived the batsman's 153-run knock against New Zealand in an ODI match.

The BCCI posted a video of Dravid's knock and captioned the post as--"Wishing The Wall - Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in Test cricket are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in ODIs against New Zealand. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid".

Dravid knock of 153 against the Kiwis in 1999 at Hyderabad included 15 fours and two sixes. He was involved in a 331-run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar, enabling the side to post a total of 376/2 in the allotted fifty overs. India went on to register a win by 174 runs in the match.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also wished Dravid and tweeted--" Wishing my good friend Rahul Dravid a very special birthday and a wonderful year filled with love, happiness, and prosperity".

He played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I for India. He finally announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2012. Dravid finished his career with 48 international centuries.

He has now taken up the role of coaching the junior Indian sides (India U-19, India A), and is also the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

