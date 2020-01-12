Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah wins Polly Umrigar award, Shafali Verma named best debutant

Currently ranked as the world no.1 ODI bowler, Bumrah had made his Test debut during India's tour of South Africa in January 2018.

Published: 12th January 2020 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah presents best International cricketer Men to bowler Jasprit Bumrah during the board's Award function in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah presents best International cricketer Men to bowler Jasprit Bumrah during the board's Award function in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday received the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award (2018-19) for being the best international cricketer at the BCCI Annual Awards here.

Currently ranked as the world no.1 ODI bowler, Bumrah had made his Test debut during India's tour of South Africa in January 2018.

He has picked up five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies to become the first and only Asian bowler to achieve the milestone.

The 26-year-old has 62 wickets to his name in the longest format of the game and 103 scalps from 58 ODIs.

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who had recently received the Arjuna Award, was given the best international cricketer (women) award.

Teenager Shafali Verma (15) won a couple of awards for her outstanding performances.

She was awarded the best international debutant and best woman cricketer in junior domestic cricket. In nine T20 matches, Shafali scored 222 runs at 27.75 with two half-centuries.

At the domestic circuit, overall she scored 1,923 runs at 46.90 in 46 matches with seven centuries and five half-centuries including One Day and T20 (She played Senior, U23, U19).

India opener Smriti Mandhana was awarded for being the highest run-getter in ODIs (349 runs in six matches at 69.80 with three half-centuries and one century), while Jhulan Goswami was acknowledged for taking the most number of wickets (11 wickets in six matches with one four-wicket haul).

Meanwhile, former India captains Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra, the first Indian to play 100 women's ODIs, were presented with Col C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award and the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women, respectively.

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was awarded with the Dilip Sardesai award for being the highest run-getter in Tests during the 2018-19 period. Pujara had amassed 677 runs from eight Tests at 52.07.

India Test opener Mayank Agarwal, who hogged the limelight for consecutive good scores in the recent past, was bestowed with the award for best international debut in the men's category while Shafali Verma received the award in the women's category.

In nine Tests, Mayank had scored 872 runs at 67.07 with three centuries and as many half-centuries. Shafali had accumulated 222 runs from nine T20Is.

All-rounder Shivam Dube was given the Lala Amarnath award for being the best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy for the 2018-19 season. Dube scored 632 runs at 52.67 in eight matches with two centuries and three half-centuries besides taking 23 wickets at 23.21.

Nitish Rana bagged the best all-rounder award in domestic limited-overs competitions. Rana amassed 443 runs at 49.22 in 10 matches with one century and three half-centuries and scalped eight wickets at 27.50.

Milind Kumar and Ashutosh Aman were awarded for being highest run-getter and highest wicket-taker, respectively, in the Ranji Trophy.

Virender Sharma won the best umpire award while Dilip Doshi was given BCCI's special award. Vidarbha were rewarded for best performance in BCCI domestic tournaments.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said: "The BCCI Awards is our way of recognising the finest on-field performances right from the age group to senior level and also honour our legends."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Polly Umrigar Award BCCI Annual Awards Shafali Verma
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp