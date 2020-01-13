Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli one ton away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's feat

Kohli recently became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as captain as India took on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 international tie.

Indian captain Virat Kohli gestures during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli, who is chased by records in virtually every game he plays, will on Tuesday stand a chance to match his idol Sachin Tendulkar in the number of centuries on home soil when India take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Tendulkar, who holds the record for most centuries in the 50-over format, scored 20 of those hundreds in India. Kohli currently sits on 19 centuries on home soil and will equal the batting great if he crosses the three-figure mark against the Aaron Finch led-Australia at the Wankhede.

On the eve of India's ODI opener, Kohli said his side is "absolutely open" to play pink-ball Test in their next tour Down Under.

"Look we played the day-night Test here, we were pretty happy with how it went and it has become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we are absolutely up to playing day-night Tests," Kohli told reporters ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia.

"We are absolutely up for the challenge and whether its Gabba, Perth doesn't matter to us. We do have the skillsets now to compete against anyone in the world anywhere in any format of the game," Kohli added.

The captain also shed light on the possibility of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul playing together with the latter duo jostling for a place in the opening slot along with Rohit.

"Look, a guy in form is always good for the team...You obviously want to have the best players available and then choose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play. It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field," Kohli said on the eve of the match scheduled to be played at the Wankhede.

