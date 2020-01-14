Home Sport Cricket

It's player's stupidity if he's caught swearing by stump mics: Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan

Ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag called for players to act more responsibly on the language they use as children consider them heroes.

Published: 14th January 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan (Photo | Michael Vaughan Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Jos Buttler questioning the need for viewers to have access to the audio from stump microphones, former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that if a player is caught swearing, it's his stupidity and nothing else.

"For what's it worth...I think having the stump mics turned up has added to cricket broadcasts & given the viewer an insight into players/tactics & some banter... If a player swears and abuses someone and it's caught, surely it's the player's stupidity not the fact we have stump mics!" Vaughan tweeted on Tuesday.

Buttler, who was fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his expletive laden on-field rant during the second Test against South Africa, said that in Test cricket emotions run high, and although for players, these things don't mean anything, for the viewers it goes out as a bad message.

"In Test cricket, there is high emotion at times. There can be things said that don't mean anything, but for the viewers at home it can come across very poorly," he said.

"It is a tough one. We understand that it adds to the viewer experience to have stump mics to hear a bit of what goes on.

"But I think the players like the thinking of what happens on the field, stays on the field, and isn't heard necessarily by everyone at home," he said.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, however, has called for players to act more responsibly on the language they use as children consider them "heroes".

"Abusing on the field is not healthy. My kids ask me papa (father) what did he say after getting him out. I had to lower the (TV) volume and remove eye contact with my child," Sehwag said while delivering the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture at the BCCI Awards in Mumbai on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michael Vaughan cricket stump mics
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp