Mumbai ODI: KL Rahul keeps wicket as Rishabh Pant suffers concussion while batting

By PTI

MUMBAI: Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday suffered a concussion, forcing KL Rahul to take his position behind the stumps during the first ODI against Australia here.

INNINGS REPORT: Rohit, Kohli fail as Australia bowl India out for below-par 255

"Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment," the BCCI said in a brief statement.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India's 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia.

Manish Pandey has come in as a replacement on the field for Pant. An update on Pant is expected after the match.