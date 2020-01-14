Home Sport Cricket

PCB's Chief Financial Officer Badar Khan resigns

Badar Khan has tendered his resignation after more than eight years in the role and will be departing at the end of the month.

Published: 14th January 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)

By IANS

LAHORE: Badar M. Khan, Chief Financial Officer in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has tendered his resignation after more than eight years in the role and will be departing at the end of the month.

"After serving under five PCB Chairmen since starting in July 2011, it is now time to move on and explore other opportunities. It has been a pleasure to be a part of the PCB and not only contribute in the financial and commercial growth of the company, but also meet and work alongside some of the best professionals," Badar was quoted as saying in a PCB media release.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: "Badar has been an important member of the PCB Senior Management Team. On behalf of the PCB, I want to thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors."

According to a report in The Dawn, PCB chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed, marketing head Naila Bhatti and senior general manager marketing Shoaib Sheikh have so far quit their job.

The board further said that it will soon start the process to find his successor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Badar Khan PCB Pakistan Cricket Board
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp