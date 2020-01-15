Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia first ODI: Home hammering

India will need to press the reset button before they take on Australia in Rajkot on Friday in the second ODI.

Published: 15th January 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Australia openers David Warner (L) and Aaron Finch smashed unbeaten tons against India to chase down 255 in 37.4 overs, in the first ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Australia openers David Warner (L) and Aaron Finch smashed unbeaten tons against India to chase down 255 in 37.4 overs, in the first ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo | AFP)

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: What created the biggest buzz at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday was a group of students remonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act despite authorities hoping to avoid trouble by banning fans from wearing black in protest.

There was little to cheer on the cricket field for the India supporters. Save a brief period of flourish, when Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul joined forces for a 121-run second-wicket partnership, it was Australia all the way.

Having put India into bat, Australia’s pacers, especially Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were right on point as they dismissed the home team for 255 in 49.1 overs. Whatever illusions India had of making a match of it on a flat track, disappeared quickly as Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner got stuck into the challenge. Both notched up unbeaten tons as the visitors romped to 258 in 37.4 overs for a resounding 10-wicket win over India in the first of the three ODIs in the series.

“Totally outplayed in all departments,” was India captain Virat Kohli’s assessment of the game. “It’s a very strong Australian team, and if you don’t play well enough, they will hurt you. In phases, we were too respectful against their bowlers, and didn’t take the game by the scruff of the neck. It’s another challenge to bounce back from here.”

With India and Australia both coming into the series on the back of some fine performances at home, it was expected to be a close contest. India tweaked their top order, sending in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who is still on a comeback trail. 

The early signs were worrying. The Australian pacers were getting enough help on the wicket with the new ball. With Dhawan taking his time to settle in, Rohit hurried into a drive off Starc that landed in the hands of Warner.

The left-handed Dhawan took 22 balls to get to three runs, but broke the drought by scoring two boundaries off Starc. In the company of Rahul, Dhawan seemed to have found his touchback and the two shrugged off Rohit’s early exit during a solid second-wicket partnership.

But India lost the two in successive overs, Dhawan to Cummins for 74 in the 28th over and Rahul to Ashton Agar for 47. Kohli coming in at No 4 was meant to provide some steel to the middle-order but they came down like a house of cards. While Starc led the way with three wickets for 56 runs, Cummins finished with two for 44 and Kane Richardson with two for 43.

With the bat, Australia were fluent and almost flawless. Warner got his first reprieve when on five and 90, but he has been almost sublime since returning to international cricket after a ban. He punched a ball past backward point to bring up his 18th ODI century and celebrated with customary leap in the air. Captain Finch went for a less punishing but just as effective sweep for four, to bring up his ton.

India will need to press the reset button before they take on Australia in Rajkot on Friday in the second ODI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Australia First ODI India Vs Australia ODI Series india vs australia
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp