Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over: Shoaib Akhtar after India's massive defeat

India suffered a massive 10-wicket defeat against Australia on Tuesday in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Published: 15th January 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. (Photo | AFP)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that India skipper Virat Kohli cannot come to bat in the 28th over, he needs to come in earlier.

India suffered a massive 10-wicket defeat against Australia on Tuesday in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

"It is a very embarrassing loss for India. India needs to go back on the desk to think about it. Kohli cannot come in the 28th over, period. Kohli needs to come earlier in this. Humiliating defeat for India and really sad to see that India was smashed and hammered by Australia," Akhtar said in a video posted on his official Youtube channel.

This ten-wicket loss is just the second for India on home turf.

India posted a target of 256 runs after being asked to bat first.

However, Australia openers, Aaron Finch and David Warner, easily chased down the target with 74 balls remaining.

The 258-run stand between David Warner and Aaron Finch is Australia's second-highest opening partnership in ODI cricket.

Akhtar said that Australia had done well but India have the ability to make a 'really strong comeback'.

"Australia have done wonders. They are the team to look up for. If India continued to play like this and did not go with the ruthless approach then it will be a big problem for India. But I really think that India will make a really strong comeback," he said.

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shoaib Akhtar Virat Kohli india vs australia
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp