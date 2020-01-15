Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over: Shoaib Akhtar after India's massive defeat

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that India skipper Virat Kohli cannot come to bat in the 28th over, he needs to come in earlier.

India suffered a massive 10-wicket defeat against Australia on Tuesday in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

"It is a very embarrassing loss for India. India needs to go back on the desk to think about it. Kohli cannot come in the 28th over, period. Kohli needs to come earlier in this. Humiliating defeat for India and really sad to see that India was smashed and hammered by Australia," Akhtar said in a video posted on his official Youtube channel.

This ten-wicket loss is just the second for India on home turf.

India posted a target of 256 runs after being asked to bat first.

However, Australia openers, Aaron Finch and David Warner, easily chased down the target with 74 balls remaining.

The 258-run stand between David Warner and Aaron Finch is Australia's second-highest opening partnership in ODI cricket.

Akhtar said that Australia had done well but India have the ability to make a 'really strong comeback'.

"Australia have done wonders. They are the team to look up for. If India continued to play like this and did not go with the ruthless approach then it will be a big problem for India. But I really think that India will make a really strong comeback," he said.

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 17.