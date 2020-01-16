Home Sport Cricket

Dhoni to retire? Legendary wicketkeeper-batsman dropped from BCCI central contract list

In-form batsman KL Rahul was promoted to Category A, the group in which MS Dhoni was included last season, while Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah remain in the top A+ category.
 

MS Dhoni

Veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo| AP)

By PTI

Former captain and veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name was missing as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the central contracts for the upcoming season.

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020.

Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year.

Skipper Virat Kohli, his white-ball deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A+ bracket of Rs 7 crore.

Among others, batsman KL Rahul has been promoted from B grade to A.

Dhoni's contract not being renewed is not exactly a surprise as he has not played a competitive game since that World Cup semifinal on July 9.

He has been on a sabbatical and has refused to divulge his future plans.

ALSO READ | Will he, won't he? Guessing game on MS Dhoni's cricket future

Head coach Ravi Shastri had recently said that Dhoni may soon end his ODI career but could be in contention for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad provided he does well in the IPL.

Test opener Mayank Agarwal, who has done well since making his debut during the tour of Australia in 2018-19, has been included in the list in Grade B, which also features Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal along with two others.

Pacer Navdeep Saini and T20 specialist Washington Sundar are new entrants in Grade C alongside Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

The dropped list also includes the retired Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik.

Outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad has already made his stance clear on Dhoni, saying the World Cup-winning captain can only be selected again on the basis of performances.

While Dhoni has not revealed anything about his future, he is very much expected to captain Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 IPL.

PHOTO STORY | "If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' 

Since the World Cup, he has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh, the West Indies and the ongoing one against Australia.

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles -- the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

The veteran has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals for India, accumulating over 17,000 runs and effecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

BCCI Central Contracts for October 2019 to September 2020:

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant.

Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.

Grade C: Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar.

