Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni trends on social media after India's humiliating loss to Australia in first ODI

Following Indian teams loss to Australia in the first ODI, social media was flooded with MS Dhoni trending hashtags.

Published: 16th January 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After Team India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the first ODI of the three-match rubber, netizens felt the result would have been different if former skipper M.S. Dhoni were part of the team.

On Tuesday, India were first restricted to a below-par score of 255, which was then easily chased down by Australia, who rode on brilliant unbeaten centuries from Aaron Finch and David Warner at the Wankhede.

Moreover, the spectators at the stadium had also broken into chants of 'Dhoni' when stand-in wicketkeeper K.L. Rahul dropped a catch.

ALSO READ: Will he, won't he? Guessing game on MS Dhoni's cricket future

Social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook, was flooded with Dhoni trending hashtags.

"Crowd chanting 'Dhoni Dhoni' when KL Rahul fails to collect the ball. The truth is, be it Mohali, Mumbai, Kerala or any other place, this man is missed everywhere around India. This defines his legacy," a person tweeted.

Another Indian fan wrote: "Despite the presence of Kohli, Rohit, Dhawan, this is where you miss Dhoni. Desperately missing MSD. #MSDhoni."

ALSO READ: The Curious case of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s international absence

"No one can fill the shoes of MS Dhoni. Because he is more than a player. #MSDhoni," another user felt.

"Missing God of cricket, Dhoni. Admit it," said another.

Dhoni has not played cricket since the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup where India had to face a heart-wrenching defeat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni Wankhede India vs Australia India vs Australia ODI series India vs Australia first ODI India vs Australia Wankhede ODI
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp