England become first team to play 500 away Test matches

England had played their first away Test match -- which was also the first officially recognised Test match against Australia at the MCG between March 15 and 19, 1877.

PORT ELIZABETH: England have become the first team in the world to play 500 Test matches on foreign soil. They achieved the feat during the third Test of the ongoing four-match series against South Africa which began at the St George's Park on Thursday.

England had played their first away Test match -- which was also the first officially recognised Test match -- under James Lillywhite's captaincy against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between March 15 and 19, 1877. Australia had won that match by 45 runs.

In 500 away Tests, the Three Lions so far have managed to win 149 matches, while losing 182. Australia are the second team to play the most away Test. Out of 404 matches they have played so far, they have won 147, lost 125 and drawn 131.

India have played 268 Tests on foreign soil in which they have won 51, lost 113 and 104 have ended in a draw.

Overall, England have played the maximum number of Test matches in international cricket. In 1,021 Tests, they have won 369, lost 304 and drawn 347.

Australia have played 830 Tests in which they registered wins in 393, lost 224 and drew 211. West Indies stand third with 545 (174 wins, 195 losses and 175 draws). India are fourth with 540 Tests with 157 wins, 165 losses and 217 draws to their name.

