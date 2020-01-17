Home Sport Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav fastest Indian spinner to get to 100 ODI wickets

Kuldeep has taken 58 matches to reach the milestone, overtaking Harbhajan Singh who took 76 matches to reach the milestone in 2003.

Kuldeep Yadav

Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RAJKOT: Kuldeep Yadav on Friday became the fastest Indian spinner to reach 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Kuldeep has taken 58 matches to reach the milestone, overtaking Harbhajan Singh who took 76 matches to reach the milestone in 2003.

He is the third-fastest Indian bowler overall to get to the mark with Jasprit Bumrah (57) and Mohammed Shami (56) ahead of him.

Kuldeep took the wicket of Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey during the second ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot to reach the milestone. He then took the big wicket of Steve Smith, who was on 98, two balls later.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan tops the list having taken just 44 matches to reach the 100-wicket mark in ODI cricket while Australia's Mitchell Starc got there in 52 matches to be second. Pakistan spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq got to the mark in 53 matches and is the third fastest.

