Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez to retire after Twenty20 World Cup

Hafeez has been one of Pakistan's key players -- in all three formats, as a top-order batsman and a handy off-spinner -- since making his debut during an England tour in 2003.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LAHORE: Recalled Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez Friday said he will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup later this year, vowing to end his career on a positive note.

The 38-year-old was Thursday recalled to Pakistan's Twenty20 series against Bangladesh starting in Lahore from January 24.

Hafeez has been one of Pakistan's key players -- in all three formats, as a top-order batsman and a handy off-spinner -- since making his debut during an England tour in 2003.

But his career was dogged by questions over the legality of his bowling action, reported on three occasions during international matches. He was also banned from bowling for 12 months in 2015.

Hafeez, dubbed the "professor" for his knowledge of the game, said he enjoyed playing for Pakistan.

"It has been a privilege," he told media. "I want to play the Twenty20 World Cup and then exit from Pakistan's international team."

Hafeez retired from Tests in December 2018 after playing 55 Tests. He was more successful in limited over formats, scoring 6,614 runs and took 139 wickets in 218 one-day internationals.

His last ODI was during the World Cup (50 overs) in England last year, and he has not been selected for that format since then.

His tally in 89 Twenty20 internationals stands at 54 wickets and 1,908 runs.

"I have played 17 years for Pakistan and tried my level best. At times I missed my bowling," said Hafeez, who also captained Pakistan in 29 Twenty20 internationals, winning 17 and losing 11 with one ending in a tie.

The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October-November this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Hafeez World T20 T20 World Cup
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp