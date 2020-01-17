Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contracts

While Dhoni has been left out due for not playing any cricket for six months, it can't be ruled out that he can still be in the mix as far as World T20 in Australia is concerned.

Published: 17th January 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Photo | PTI)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday refused to comment on MS Dhoni's omission from annual central contract list amid fresh speculation on the future of the World Cup winning former captain.

While Dhoni has been left out due for not playing any cricket for six months, it can't be ruled out that he can still be in the mix as far as World T20 in Australia is concerned.

"I can't comment on this," Ganguly said in his straightforward response on Dhoni's omission from the BCCI's annual player retainership for 2019-20.

The iconic former captain has been out of action since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July last year.

He started training with his state team Jharkhand from Thursday with an eye on IPL comeback for Chennai Super Kings.

Ganguly however spoke on the merger Kolkata's iconic club Mohun Bagan with ATK and hailed it as the "way forward".

"Game has professionalised. This is the right way forward. Many big clubs like Manchester have also done this. Only time will tell (about the success). This is the way forward," Ganguly said.

The merger has cast doubts over the future of Indian derby from next season as Mohun Bagan's arch-rivals East Bengal are yet to finalise their investors and an entry into the Indian Super League from 2020-21.

"Hopefully, East Bengal will also get into a deal soon. Both are big and heritage clubs from Kolkata and they should play in ISL. It's only a matter of time," Ganguly said.

The former captain had also tweeted immediately after the merger announcement on Thursday: "A momentous partnership for Bengal football. I have no doubt ATK and Mohun Bagan will be torchbearers of moving Indian football forward together.@IndSuperLeague."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly BCCI contracts MS Dhoni
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp