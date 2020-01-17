Home Sport Cricket

Team India lack power in middle order, caused World Cups: Michael Vaughan

The Indian middle-order has been under scanner as the batting order heavily depends on the top three which consists of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/K.L. Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Published: 17th January 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian players during a practice session. (Photo | PTI)

Indian players during a practice session. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Team India lack power in the "engine room" -- the middle order -- when it comes to batting department and they need to accept that.

They have underachieved in the last two World Cups, he said.

India, in both 2015 and 2019 editions of the World Cup, bowed out in the semi-finals. In 2015, they lost to Australia, while in 2019, they suffered a heart-wrenching defeat to New Zealand in the last-four stage.

"If they are honest they will accept the last two World Cups they have underachieved! They lack power for me in the engine room, the middle order, they have three years to make sure they can keep up the tradition of the hosts winning," Vaughan tweeted.

On Tuesday, India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat in Mumbai and will be aiming to keep the series alive when they take on Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

"Interested to see how India responds in the 2nd ODI," Vaughan said.

The Indian middle-order has been under scanner as the batting order heavily depends on the top three which consists of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan/K.L. Rahul and Virat Kohli. Thus, it will be interesting to see how India will fightback in Rajkot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian middle order Michael Vaughan Indian cricket team
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp