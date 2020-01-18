Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope hundreds and late wickets put England on top

World player of the year Stokes (120) and Pope (135 not out) set up England's big total by putting on 203 for the fifth wicket.

Published: 18th January 2020 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

England's Ben Stokes celebrates reaching his century during day two of the third cricket test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo | AP)

England's Ben Stokes celebrates reaching his century during day two of the third cricket test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PORT ELIZABETH: South Africa face a huge battle for survival after England dominated the second day of the third Test at St George's Park on Friday.

Centuries by Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope and some powerful lower-order hitting enabled England to declare on 499 for nine before they claimed two late wickets to have South Africa struggling on 60 for two.

"The day was tough," admitted South African coach Mark Boucher. "We're playing under a little more pressure than they were because they got 500 but we saw how difficult it was to take wickets when Stokes and Pope got a partnership going. So we've still got to believe that we can get some big partnerships together and put up a good fight to ultimately save the Test."

A day which the hosts would probably prefer to forget started with the news that strike bowler Kagiso Rabada would miss the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg next week because of his fourth disciplinary transgression within 24 months.

Then, after taking a pummelling from the England batsmen, it ended with South Africa facing an uphill battle to avoid going into that match one-down in a series which is tied at 1-1.

"We had a really tough day yesterday (Thursday) when the heat took it out of quite a few of the guys," said Boucher. "We had our plans but I don't think we executed them too well. We gave them some momentum going into lunch. You've got to give credit where it's due. Ben Stokes played a really good innings and Ollie Pope was good support and he took it on after Stokes got out." 

When South Africa batted, off-spinner Dom Bess took both wickets for England, while Mark Wood bowled with electrifying pace and hit not out batsman Dean Elgar a painful blow on the left forearm.

"We saw a little purchase there for Bess at the end of the day," said Boucher, "but I think if you put your mind to it and apply yourself well there are still a lot of runs on that wicket."

World player of the year Stokes (120) and Pope (135 not out) set up England's big total by putting on 203 for the fifth wicket. They came together on the first day when their side were struggling at 148 for four.

Pope, 22, became one of England's youngest Test century-makers. 

He said three-and-a-half months out of the game with a shoulder injury had given him an opportunity to sit down with Surrey assistant coach Vikram Solanki, who had in turn spoken to former England coach Andy Flower, to analyse his batting. 

"The way I was getting out the most was balls pitching on about fifth stump, balls that I should probably be leaving, so we decided on a move slightly across my stumps," Pope said.

He said the move had enabled him to line up his off stump better which allowed him to leave the ball better.

Pope said the injury break had also helped him mentally, making him hungry to get back.

Pope gave credit to Stokes for what appeared to be a lacklustre performance by the South African bowlers. 

"When Stokesy is scoring runs, he always does it in a real positive manner and is always in complete control," Pope said. "As a bowling attack it must be tough to see. I wouldn't say they were flat. Stokesy and myself managed to latch on to any bad balls that they bowled and still be solid in defence to keep them coming back into their fourth and fifth spells."

In contrast to an attritional first day, when England could only score 224 for four in 90 overs, England scored freely for most of the day, with Sam Curran  (44 off 50 balls) and Wood (42 off 23 overs) punishing a tired attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Stokes South Africa England
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp