Jemimah Rodrigues gets MIG Club's honorary membership 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Young India batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues was on Saturday conferred honorary membership by the Bandra-based MIG Cricket Club.

Jemimah, who is now a regular member of the Indian women's team, was given the membership by the club's general secretary Sanjay Phaterphekar and president Shrikant Shetty in presence of Amit Dani, cricket secretary of the club and also apex council member of Mumbai Cricket Association.