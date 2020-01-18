Home Sport Cricket

We fell behind the required rate while chasing: Australia captain Aaron Finch

India levelled the three-match series 1-1 with a 36-run win that followed a 10-wicket drubbing they received in the first ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Published: 18th January 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Australian batsman Aaron Finch being stumped by Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul during the second one day international ODI cricket match between India and Australia. (Photo | PTI)

Australian batsman Aaron Finch being stumped by Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul during the second one day international ODI cricket match between India and Australia. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RAJKOT: Australia captain Aaron Finch commended India for their performance in the second ODI here on Friday.

India levelled the three-match series 1-1 with a 36-run win that followed a 10-wicket drubbing they received in the first ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Admitting that India were the better side on the day, Finch said, "They played very well. I think we were one wicket shy of what we needed throughout the bowling innings, but they were world class," he said.

India set a target of 341 for Australia and the visitors looked to be on track when Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put up 96 runs for the third wicket. Smith ended up falling two runs short of a century, while Labuschagne was dismissed on 46.

"The way Smithy started today, and nearly got through to the end, but not quite. Marnus and Smith, the only time they're apart is when they're asleep. I think on these tracks, it's important to capitalise when the batsman gets in," said Finch.

"You just have to make sure that when you get in, you capitalise and go really big. We were just slight behind as the run rate kept going up," he said.

The final ODI will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aaron Finch
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp