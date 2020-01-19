Indian team wears black armband for 'Bapu' Nadkarni

By IANS

BENGALURU: The Indian team on Sunday wore black armbands during their third and final ODI against Australia here as a mark of respect on passing away of former Test all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni, a statement said.

Nadkarni died on Friday in Mumbai at the age of 86. Best known for bowling a record 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test match, he is survived by his wife and two daughters.

A left-arm batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, Nadkarni played 41 Tests for India between 1955 and 1968. He scored 1,414 runs and took 88 wickets.

His debut and final Tests were both against New Zealand.

In the series deciding ODI, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

Australia won the first tie by 10 wickets only for India to return the favour as they scripted a 36-run win in the second ODI.