Bengaluru ODI: Shoulder injury puts Shikhar Dhawan's NZ tour in doubt

The team is set to leave for New Zealand on Monday morning and it is highly unlikely that Dhawan will travel with the team right away.

Published: 20th January 2020 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Shikhar Dhawan holds his shoulder as he leaves the ground after getting hurt while fielding during the Bengaluru ODI. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India opener Shikhar Dhawan's tryst with injuries continued as he did not come out to bat after hurting his left shoulder during the third ODI against Australia here on Sunday.

After being taken for an X-ray, Dhawan was seen with his left arm in sling, putting under doubt his participation in the New Zealand tour, starting January 24 with a T20 match in Auckland.

MATCH REPORT: Rohit slams century as India beat Australia by 7 wickets to win series

"Shikhar's scans are here. The medical team is looking at the scans. He will be assessed and his condition will be taken care of and then we will take a call as and when we go," BCCI media manager stated prior to the start of skipper Virat Kohli's press conference.

Dhawan was taken off the field in the fifth over of the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He had dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region, hurting his shoulder. He then walked out and was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the field.

The 34-year-old Dhawan had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

Dhawan had suffered a thumb fracture during the World Cup in Australia and after returning to the side he sustained a knee injury during the Mushtaq Ali trophy, requiring 27 stitches.

