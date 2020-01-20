Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: How do the two modern era ODI greats match up?

Team India’s skipper and his deputy are placed at the No.1 and 2 spots in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, having crossed landmarks, smashed records and rewritten history numerous times.

Published: 20th January 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the third and final ODI cricket match against Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the third and final ODI cricket match against Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Anirudh Kumar
Online Desk

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rule the cricketing world when it comes to batting records. Team India’s skipper and his deputy are placed at the No.1 and 2 spots in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, having crossed landmarks, smashed records and rewritten history numerous times.

Both of them made their international debut almost at the same time. Rohit made his ODI debut in 2007 against Ireland while Kohli did so the following year against Sri Lanka. How do we decide who is the top dog? What are the parameters to judge and compare two of the world’s most gifted batsmen?

Last five years

Taking a look at their respective records in the last five years might give us a few pointers. Here's how they have both fared:

From 2015 onwards, Rohit has amassed 5363 runs from 97 innings at a magnificent average of 62.36, scoring 24 centuries. Kohli, on the other hand, has scored 5584 runs from 98 innings at an even better average of 70.68 and crossed the three-digit mark 22 times. The numbers are almost identical.

However, last year had a different story to tell. At a time when it is tough to imagine any batsman playing on the same level as Kohli, let alone surpassing him, Rohit managed to better his captain’s tally of runs and centuries.

In 2019, Rohit scored 1490 runs from 27 innings including seven centuries while Kohli made 1377 runs from 25 innings with five centuries. However, Kohli still had a superior average of 59.8 compared to Rohit's 57.3. 

Knockout tournaments

ICC tournaments are different altogether because they test a player’s true potential under pressure against top-quality opposition. When it comes to the World Cup and Champions Trophy, a player needs to perform in different situations under varying conditions. Now, look at these numbers we have dug up from the 2015 and 2019 editions of the ICC World Cup. Here's how they have both performed in this scenario.

While Kohli has scored 748 runs from 17 innings at an average of 53.42 with one hundred in the two editions, Rohit made 978 runs from the same number of innings at a better average of 65.20 and six tons.

So, if you believe Kohli made a handsome contribution to India’s last two World Cup campaigns, you would have to admit Rohit was an even bigger match-winner on the biggest stage of them all.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Team India's chase masters

Conclusion

Yes, the two right-handers have almost similar records in the last five years of ODI cricket but the overall numbers give a different perspective, reflecting Kohli's exceptional consistency over a longer period.

The Hitman has scored a total of 9115 runs from 217 innings at an average of 49.27 with 29 centuries to his credit, while King Kohli’s figures look far better with 11792 runs from 236 innings at an average of 59.86 with 43 tons.

There's no doubt that Kohli and Rohit are the best ODI players of this era and it's no wonder that almost every batting record in the format is held by one or the other.

Rohit is a year-and-a-half older than Kohli, so he's not going to catch up with his skipper in terms of runs or tons. But if he can boost his average to the mid-50s, the verdict may be closer to call. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma india vs australia Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp