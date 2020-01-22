Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand series: Sanju Samson​ replaces Shikhar Dhawan in T20 team, no Hardik Pandya in ODIs

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson replaced injured opener Shikhar Dhawan for India's five-T20 series in New Zealand starting January 24, while Prithvi Shaw found a place in the ODI squad which was announced on Tuesday.

Dhawan suffered a fall and hurt his left shoulder while trying to stop a ball during the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday.

An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromioclavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), a BCCI statement said.

As reported by IANS, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan's replacement in the T20I series. Prithvi Shaw has replaced the opener for the three-match ODI series that will begin on February 5.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was not named in the ODI squad. As reported by IANS, he is likely to be back for the series against South Africa in March.

Pandya is set to head to the NCA and start his rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of NCA head Rahul Dravid and his team of trainers.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

