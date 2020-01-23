FIR registered against ex-Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, two others for duping travel agent
Azharuddin's personal assistant Mujeeb lives in Augurangabad and has good relations with the travel agency of Shadab.
AURANGABAD: The Aurangabad police have registered cases against Telangana Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and three others for allegedly swindling a travel agent of Rs 20 lakh.
The police have booked the three under Section 406, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
According to police, Danish Tours and Travels management lodged a complaint with police alleging that the personal staff of Azharuddin approached their office and bought air tickets from Mumbai to Paris and Paris to Mumbai last year. Later, a cheque was given by Azharuddin staff but it bounced due to lack of enough balance in the bank account.
The travel agency staff requested the former cricketer to clear the amount. As Azharuddin failed to respond, the staff lodged a complaint.
Responding to the incident, Azharuddin stated that it was a false case and that his legal team would take care of it. "I strongly rubbish the false FIR filed against me in Aurangabad. I am consulting my legal team and would be taking action as necessary," the former cricketer said.