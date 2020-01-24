BCCI yet to form panel for interviewing Indian cricket team selectors

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, widely tipped to replace MSK Prasad as the senior national selection committee chairman, has applied for one of the vacant posts. Other than the 54-year-old former leg-spinner, Chetan Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan and Amay Khurasiya have also applied.

Friday is the last day to apply. The likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia and Ajit Agarkar are likely to throw their hat in the ring. The BCCI had on January 18 advertised for various selector posts - senior men (two), senior women (five) and junior men (two) - whose tenure had ended.

While such appointments happen during the annual general meeting, BCCI had delayed the procedure as it was unable to find candidates to constitute the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will conduct interviews and appoint the selectors.

Though the deadline ends on Friday, there is still no word on the CAC. A week ago, Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir and Sulakshana Naik were seen as the likely candidates. But it is learnt that Gambhir has not given his consent and the BCCI has reached out to former pacer RP Singh. However, with Singh involved in commentary, it remains to be seen if he accepts the offer.

Holding two positions leads to conflict of interest as per the new BCCI constitution. However, sources tracking developments indicated that an announcement on CAC is expected soon and interviewing candidates will happen next week.

With regards to the candidates, Sivaramakrishnan is seen as the favourite to replace Prasad and is understood to have the backing of the powerful N Srinivasan bloc. He is also among the few who has followed domestic cricket closely, thanks to his commentary stints for over a decade. This gives him an edge and Sivaramakrishnan also enjoys a close rapport with the current Indian players as well as the support staff.

With regards to Sharma, Chauhan and Khurasiya, one expects the latter to replace Gagan Khoda. Although the BCCI constitution has done away with the zonal system so that more candidates can apply, it is learnt that the CAC will try to keep the tradition going unless there is an exceptional case.

Former pacer Prasad is among those who are interested, but having served as chairman of the junior selection panel from October 2015 to March 2018, he has only a year-and-a-half remaining in his tenure.

Under the new constitution, a person cannot be part of any cricket committee for more than four years. Even if he applies, it remains to be seen if he will be picked. Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjpe’s tenure ends later this year and if Prasad is on board, the BCCI will have to look for an alternative mid-way through his tenure.

With two WT20s and the 50-over World Cup lined up in 2023, the BCCI is looking to have a panel that will last until then as it seeks continuity. Agarkar is understood to have expressed interest and stands an outside chance. Although one has to apply separately for each post, there is a chance that those who miss out might make it to the junior panel.