Home Sport Cricket

BCCI yet to form panel for interviewing Indian cricket team selectors

While Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Rajesh Chauhan, Chetan Sharma and Amay Khurasiya are among the applicants, the BCCI is yet to form the Cricket Advisory Committee to interview candidates.

Published: 24th January 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, widely tipped to replace MSK Prasad as the senior national selection committee chairman, has applied for one of the vacant posts. Other than the 54-year-old former leg-spinner, Chetan Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan and Amay Khurasiya have also applied.

Friday is the last day to apply. The likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia and Ajit Agarkar are likely to throw their hat in the ring. The BCCI had on January 18 advertised for various selector posts - senior men (two), senior women (five) and junior men (two) - whose tenure had ended.

While such appointments happen during the annual general meeting, BCCI had delayed the procedure as it was unable to find candidates to constitute the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will conduct interviews and appoint the selectors.

Though the deadline ends on Friday, there is still no word on the CAC. A week ago, Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir and Sulakshana Naik were seen as the likely candidates. But it is learnt that Gambhir has not given his consent and the BCCI has reached out to former pacer RP Singh.  However, with Singh involved in commentary, it remains to be seen if he accepts the offer.

Holding two positions leads to conflict of interest as per the new BCCI constitution. However, sources tracking developments indicated that an announcement on CAC is expected soon and interviewing candidates will happen next week.

With regards to the candidates, Sivaramakrishnan is seen as the favourite to replace Prasad and is understood to have the backing of the powerful N Srinivasan bloc. He is also among the few who has followed domestic cricket closely, thanks to his commentary stints for over a decade. This gives him an edge and Sivaramakrishnan also enjoys a close rapport with the current Indian players as well as the support staff.

With regards to Sharma, Chauhan and Khurasiya, one expects the latter to replace Gagan Khoda. Although the BCCI constitution has done away with the zonal system so that more candidates can apply, it is learnt that the CAC will try to keep the tradition going unless there is an exceptional case.

Former pacer Prasad is among those who are interested, but having served as chairman of the junior selection panel from October 2015 to March 2018, he has only a year-and-a-half remaining in his tenure.

Under the new constitution, a person cannot be part of any cricket committee for more than four years. Even if he applies, it remains to be seen if he will be picked. Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjpe’s tenure ends later this year and if Prasad is on board, the BCCI will have to look for an alternative mid-way through his tenure.

With two WT20s and the 50-over World Cup lined up in 2023, the BCCI is looking to have a panel that will last until then as it seeks continuity. Agarkar is understood to have expressed interest and stands an outside chance. Although one has to apply separately for each post, there is a chance that those who miss out might make it to the junior panel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan MSK Prasad Chetan Sharma Rajesh Chauhan Amay Khurasiya BCCI Indian cricket selectors
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp