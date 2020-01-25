Home Sport Cricket

Don't reverse sweep into your face: Jimmy Neesham

Neesham got a hit on his helmet while trying to play a reverse sweep off Krunal Pandya.

Published: 25th January 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHRISTCHURCH: Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has a reverse sweep advice for everyone after he ended up injuring himself during the 2nd unofficial ODI between New Zealand A and India A.

Neesham got a hit on his helmet while trying to play a reverse sweep off Krunal Pandya. The 29-year-old was then attended by a physio and he posted a picture on his Twitter handle with the caption: "Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don't reverse sweep up into your own face."

After leaving the field, Neesham later returned as George Worker's got dismissed after playing a scintillating knock of 144-ball unbeaten 135. Neeshan remained unbeaten on 33 off 31 to help his side post 296/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

Neesham picked up couple of wickets as the hosts won the affair by 29 runs.

The three-match series between is currently leveled at 1-1.

TAGS
Jimmy Neesham New Zealand A India A
