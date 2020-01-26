Home Sport Cricket

Kapil kudos for Team India

At biopic programme, legendary all-rounder praises bowlers and says it’s up to Pant to prove detractors wrong

Published: 26th January 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

(from R to L) Kapil Dev and Krish Srikkanth with actors Ranveer Singh and Jiiva at a programme to mark the film 83, in Chennai on Saturday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was fun of a different kind at Chepauk on Saturday as Kapil Dev and K Srikkanth introduced the cast of 83, a movie based on India’s 1983 World Cup triumph. Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil in the movie, was present with director Kabir Khan. Also present was Tamil actor Jiiva, who plays the role of Srikkanth.

“It was because of Kapil that we won the World Cup. He instilled belief in the team. He gave us hope that we had it in ourselves to beat the mighty West Indies in the final,’’ said  Srikkanth. Kapil smiled and cited teamwork as the reason for the win.

Ranveer demonstrated Kapil’s famous ‘Nataraj’ shot and also his bowling action. Srikkanth pointed out that the actor had lost weight and worked hard to get it right. Ranveer said bowling with that action was the toughest part. Kapil is yet to see the movie.Conversation had to veer to the Indian team’s impressive run of late. Kapil is pleased with the win against New Zealand in the first T20 where KL Rahul played as a wicketkeeper. “I am very happy with the way the team is playing. They are doing a good job. It is the team management’s call to decide who opens, who bats at No 3 etc,” said Kapil.

The legend was of the opinion that it’s up to Rishabh Pant to make his way back into the XI. “Players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them. Pant is talented. He cannot blame anybody. The only way for him is to keep getting runs and prove everybody wrong. When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong,” opined India’s greatest  all-rounder. Kapil also had words of advice for Hardik Pandya. “He should be worried about how quickly he can get fit and come back into the team. That’s important.”

The 61-year-old also had words of praise for the Indian bowling attack that has been winning matches regularly. “This attack is fabulous. We are winning not because of the batsmen, but  because of great bowlers who are taking 20 wickets in a Test. That is the difference recently,’’ said Kapil. The MS Dhoni comeback debate never seems to die. “He has served the country well for so many years. One day, he has to retire. It will be sooner rather than later. He has to go at some time. He is not playing. So I don’t know when he is going to come out and say he has had enough. It will be our loss whenever he retires,” said Kapil. Of late, Indian fast bowlers have become injury prone. The former bowlers said it is the duty of the team management to look after them. “When you play for 10 months, you will get injured. Conditions and the weather are not the same everywhere. The team management will have to take care of them,” signed off Kapil.Kapil revealed that he has fond memories of playing at Chepauk. “It was an electrifying atmosphere those days. Even now the stadium looks good. Happy to be back in Chennai.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Dev
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp