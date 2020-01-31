Home Sport Cricket

Why is Twitterati trolling New Zealand after Super Over defeat to India? These facts will tell you

Friday's was the Kiwis' seventh defeat in eight Super Over finishes and in most of those defeats, they had only themselves to blame.

Published: 31st January 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 07:28 PM

Williamson and Southee

'Will this ever change for us, bro?': Senior New Zealand players Kane Williamson (L) and Tim Southee (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Yep, #SuperOver is trending on Twitter once again as Indian won two T20Is in a row against New Zealand via cricket's tie-breaker method. However, social media users are not generous enough to hail the Black Caps for their fighting spirit this time. On the other hand, Kane Willaimson's side is getting trolled for their repeated poor show when it comes to Super Overs. 

Before we move on to the trolls, here is why the fans are angry on the team that is placed 6th in the world T20 rankings.

New Zealand's morale-crushing loss to India in the fourth T20 International here on Friday was their seventh in eight Super Over finishes and in most of those defeats, they had only themselves to blame.

MATCH REPORT: Super Over heartbreak again for NZ as India extend T20 series lead 4-0

New Zealand have lost six Super Over T20I matches out of seven while the sole defeat in ODIs came in the 2019 World Cup final against hosts England when they did not deserve to lose but were denied a maiden crown by a boundary count rule.

While the cricketing fraternity empathised with New Zealand following a heart-breaking result in the World Cup final, the last two T20Is against India have exposed their mental fragility in high-pressure situations.

On Wednesday, the Black Caps needed only two runs off four balls for a win with six wickets in hand during the regulation time.

On Friday, they committed suicide after needing 11 runs off 12 balls with seven wickets to spare.

New Zealand have let the pressure get the better of them as their last Super Over win came way back in 2008, against Australia in Christchurch.

New Zealand's record in Super Over finishes:

  1. T20I v WI Auckland 2008 (Lost)
     
  2. T20I v Aus Christchurch 2010 (Won)
     
  3. T20I v SL Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
     
  4. T20I v WI Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
     
  5. ODI v Eng Lord's 2019 (Lost)
     
  6. T20I v Eng Auckland 2019 (Lost)
     
  7. T20I v Ind Hamilton 2020 (Lost)
     
  8. T20I v Ind Wellington 2020 (Lost)

Since you know why, enjoy the meme fest now:
 

