BCCI's decision regarding Chinese sponsorship in IPL will be in 'best interest of cricket, country'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision regarding Chinese sponsorship in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be made keeping in mind the 'best interest of cricket and country', a source within the board said while confirming that no date has been decided for the IPL review meeting yet.

"As of now, no date has been decided for the IPL review meeting. There are other issues that BCCI is looking into. The franchises are entitled to their opinion. We will make a decision which will be in the best interest of cricket and country. The meeting will take place once we work on all surrounding issues of IPL," the source told ANI.

The ongoing border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh has led to talks regarding Chinese sponsorship in the IPL.

Earlier on Monday, the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps including Tik Tok and UC Browser.

The Ministry of Information Technology had said in a release that it decided to block the 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned the apps for safety, security, defence, sovereignty, and integrity of India.