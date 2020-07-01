STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shashank Manohar steps down from ICC chairmanship, Imran Khwaja interim replacement

The process for the election of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar |AP

By PTI

DUBAI: Shashank Manohar on Wednesday stepped down as the International Cricket Council's first independent chairman, ending a stint which coincided with the BCCI losing its influence in the world body.

Manohar took charge as ICC Chairman in November 2015.

His deputy Imran Khwaja, from Hong Kong, will be the interim chairman.

"ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down after two, two-year tenures at its helm. The ICC Board met today and agreed that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the Chairperson until a successor is elected," ICC stated in a release.

The process for the election of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

Former ECB chairman Colin Graves and India's Sourav Ganguly are the main contenders even though the former India skipper's candidature depends on the whether Supreme Court would allow him to continue as BCCI President by relaxing the cooling off norms mandated by the Lodha administrative reforms.

Former Cricket West Indies head Dave Cameron, New Zealand's Gregor Barclay, Cricket South Africa's Chris Nenzani have also shown interest at different times.

As per the current constitution, Ganguly's six years as office-bearer in state and BCCI end on July 31 and he is qualified to take over the ICC chairmanship.

Manohar, as per ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year term as a maximum of three terms are allowed for an independent chairman.

The 62-year-old lawyer had previously been the BCCI President twice --- first stint was from 2008 to 2011 and second time from October, 2015 to May, 2016, a part of which coincided with the ICC chairmanship.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney thanked Manohar "for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman."

Manohar's exit from the scene couldn't have come at a better time for the BCCI, which is desperate to hold the IPL in the October-November window instead of the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia.

While none of the top BCCI bigwigs were ready to comment but Manohar's strained relations with successive Board regimes from his bete noire N Srinivasan's time meant that none of them were unhappy with his departure.

Those in the know of things believe that BCCI can have a better working relationship with the new chairman and if it is Ganguly, it will be nothing short of icing on the cake.

The issues with regards to tax rebate for two ICC tournaments (T20 World cup 2021 and ODI World Cup 2023) is one thing that will be foremost on their agenda.

The BCCI will also like to have a re-look at the revenue sharing model after the ICC, under Manohar's leadership, scrapped the 'BIG Three' model.

The Big Three Model had Australia, England and India sharing a bulk of the ICC revenue but India, during a 2017 Board meeting, got outvoted on it.

Despite India being the biggest market for ICC's advertisement revenue, there is currently no BCCI representation in the global body's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashank Manohar ICC ICC Chairman Imran Khwaja
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp