Tri-series to motivate women’s team: Sumathi Iyer

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India women’s player Sumathi Iyer is happy with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s move to organise a tri-series for women involving England, India and South Africa in August.“It is important that the game resumes, for mental and financial welfare of the players. Resumption will help them get back the enthusiasm and the desire to play. Had the standstill continued for longer, many girls may have lost interest,” said Sumathi.

Cricket will be played in a bio-secure atmosphere. “Playing during Covid-19 times is completely different. It will be a challenging job for the coach to assemble the players, make them understand the new protocols and new rules. But our girls are passionate about the game and should come out with flying colours,’’ said Sumathi, who is chief of the selection committee for the TN senior women’s team.

Many feel it may not be safe to play right now. “This bunch of players are professionals. One cannot expect them to be scared forever and sit at home. When England and West Indies are going to play and Pakistan too, the ECB would have certainly evaluated the situation,” opined Sumathi, who was also the first Indian woman to become an international umpire. With no cricketing activities at the moment, getting back in touch is a concern. “Our players are training at home and are fit. Once they go to England after the quarantine period, they will play practice games.”