Probe into Mohali T20

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has taken the note of an unauthorised T20 played near Chandigarh but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka, and is waiting for police to unearth details of those involved. While Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has disowned the match and vowed to take legal action, the Punjab police has launched an investigation to ascertain if a betting racket was involved.

As per reports, the game on June 29 in Sawara (16km from Chandigarh) was streamed as a Uva T20 League match in Badulla city, home of the Uva Province Cricket Association. “Our process is on. When we will know about the people involved, we will update our database.

We would like to know who was involved. However, only police can take action on this. As a BCCI enforcement agency, we have no jurisdiction over it,” ACU chief Ajit Singh said. “If it was a BCCI approved league or had players’ participation, we could have taken action.” SLC said that neither it or “affiliates have any knowledge or any involvement with a fantasy tournament staged by an undisclosed party under the name and title of ‘Uva Premier League T20’.”