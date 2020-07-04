STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Probe into Mohali T20

As per reports, the game on June 29 in Sawara (16km from Chandigarh) was streamed as a Uva T20 League match in Badulla city, home of the Uva Province Cricket Association.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has taken the note of an unauthorised T20 played near Chandigarh but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka, and is waiting for police to unearth details of those involved. While Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has disowned the match and vowed to take legal action, the Punjab police has launched an investigation to ascertain if a betting racket was involved.

As per reports, the game on June 29 in Sawara (16km from Chandigarh) was streamed as a Uva T20 League match in Badulla city, home of the Uva Province Cricket Association. “Our process is on. When we will know about the people involved, we will update our database.

We would like to know who was involved. However, only police can take action on this. As a BCCI enforcement agency, we have no jurisdiction over it,” ACU chief Ajit Singh said. “If it was a BCCI approved league or had players’ participation, we could have taken action.” SLC said that neither it or “affiliates have any knowledge or any involvement with a fantasy tournament staged by an undisclosed party under the name and title of ‘Uva Premier League T20’.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Mohali T20
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp