STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mohammed Azharuddin can be a reason: Rashid Latif on Younis Khan-Grant Flower knife episode

Flower was Pakistan's batting coach from 2014 to 2019 and had said recently that former captain Younis had once held a knife to his throat for offering him batting tips.

Published: 05th July 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif claimed that former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin may have played a role in the Younis Khan-Grant Flower knife episode. Flower was Pakistan's batting coach from 2014 to 2019 and had said recently that former captain Younis had once held a knife to his throat for offering him batting tips.

"We do not know what happens in the dressing room. Azharuddin can be a reason for this," said Latif in a the chat show 'Caught Behind' on Youtube.

"In 2016, Younis made a double century at the Oval. He (Younis) did not take the name of the batting coach (Grant Flower). He said that I was struggling and talked to Azharuddin.

"That is a big factor that a player is opting for someone else rather than the coach. Flower must have done some things as batting coach and has served Pakistan. I think this Azharuddin factor must have been somewhere in his (Flower's) mind."

Flower had said during a conversation with brother Andy and host Neil Manthorp on the 'Following On Cricket Podcast' for talkSPORT that it was coach Mickey Arthur who had to eventually intervene. Arthur himself later confirmed the incident while refusing to go into details.

"If I say something, people I know try to justify it. It is not Mickey Arthur's fault," said Latif. "The real focus should be the person who asked these questions and is still behind the scenes. It could also be an organization behind the whole thing. That is a possibility. If Younis came on because of a higher authority, he would not have come as a batting coach working under Misbah-ul-Haq. He would have been in a much more influential position," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rashid Latif Mohammed Azharuddin Younis Khan
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp