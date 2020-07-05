STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to 'three people' on Guru Purnima

In a video that he posted on his social media handle on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Tendulkar can be seen talking while holding a bat.

Published: 05th July 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday paid tribute to 'three people' who according to him, played integral roles in his life as far as his illustrious cricket career is concerned.

In a video that he posted on his social media handle on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Tendulkar can be seen talking while holding a bat.

"Whenever I pick up a cricket bat I think of three people who played an integral part in my life in making me who I am today," Tendulkar said in the video uploaded on his Twitter handle.

Tendulkar first took the name of his brother and revealed he was the one who took him to coach Ramakant Achrekar.

"One thing I know for sure that my brother was not there physically every time I walked out to bat but he was always there mentally. So whenever I walked out, I knew my brother is also walking out with me."

Then, 'The Master Blaster' paid tribute to Acherekar himself. "What can I say about Achrekar sir, the number of hours he spent on my batting, taking down all those notes. Be it a match or a practice session, he would note down all those mistakes and areas where I could get better. I spent hours on end discussing cricket with him."

Tendulkar said that the third person he thinks about is his father.

"Third is my father, who always told me, don't take shortcuts. Prepare yourself properly and above all don't ever lower your values. However much I talk about these three gentlemen, it is never enough," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guru Purnima Sachin Tendulkar
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp