STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan explains why they refer to birthday boy MS Dhoni as 'Thala'

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India suffered an agonising defeat.

Published: 07th July 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi Viswanathan has heaped praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership qualities and explained the reason why the former India captain is popularly known as 'Thala' in the region.

Under the stewardship of Dhoni, Chennai have progressed into the playoffs of every edition of the Indian Premier League that they have participated in and have won the title three times, just one less than four-time champions Mumbai Indians.

"Only one thing, I knew that he's (Dhoni) able to get the best out of the team by himself. He's able to get the best out of any member of the team. That's why we'd call him Thala," Viswanathan said during the show Dhoni Vazhi Thani Vazhi' on Star Sports 1 Tamil.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni has always played with his mind and heart, says Suresh Raina

"In 10 years from now, my feeling is that he'll be a permanent fixture in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings Boss," he added.

Meanwhile, wishes poured in for Dhoni on social media as he turned 39 on Tuesday. From current skipper Virat Kohli to head coach Ravi Shastri, all wished the former India captain on his special day.

Regarded as one of the most successful captains of all time, Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India suffered an agonising defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

ALSO READ: 'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire' - MS Dhoni turns 39

It's been almost an year that he has been away from the cricket field, yet conversations about his return or future retirement have never died out in the time since and he still remains one of the most talked about cricketers in the present era.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kasi Viswanathan CSK CEO CSK Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Thala MS Dhoni birthday
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp