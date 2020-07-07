STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Feel like a proud father seeing what MS Dhoni has achieved, says Kiran More

Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh, has been a remarkable servant of the Indian cricket.

Published: 07th July 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Former India captain MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former BCCI chief selector Kiran More believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni always had the talent to reach the heights of success in international cricket and that's what the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman did when he got the opportunity of playing for Team India.

Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh, has been a remarkable servant of the Indian cricket. He has been a vital cog for Indian cricket ever since he made his entry on the international stage. Be it his brilliant glove work or his skillful batting, Dhoni has contributed in every way possible to take the Men in Blue to the pinnacle of the sport.

"He always had the talent. He had something special about him. And when you go out there and perform for the Indian team, you become a bigger star. That's what he did. He was given a platform to perform and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands," More told IANS as he wished Dhoni on his 39th birthday.

ALSO READ | 'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39

"He went on to become India's captain, won the T20 World Cup in 2007. And from there, his graph just went upwards. He went on to lead India in Tests as well. He then won the World Cup in 2011," he added.

Dhoni is the only international captain to have won an ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats.

When asked about one quality about Dhoni which attracts More the most, he said: "I think it's his way of playing cricket. He has been playing the same way since day one and has a good attitude of winning the matches. He's a team-man, as a person he is very humble and grounded. He keeps it very simple and is not at all a complicated person."

Asked if he feels like a proud father seeing Dhoni's achievements and contribution to Indian cricket, More said: "Yes, it feels nice sitting at home, thinking about what he has done for Indian cricket. It's outstanding. He has been very successful. When you are a selector, you always look for good cricketers. That's your job. And it's not only me who should take the entire credit, there were other people as well. You choose a cricketer and when he does well for the team and helps in winning matches, you do feel happy and proud."

Regarded as one of the most successful captains of the Indian team, Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand. Its been almost a year that he has been away from the cricket field, yet conversations about his return or future retirement have never died out in the time since and he still remains one of the most talked about cricketers in the present era.

The former Indian selector, however, feels that the decision of retirement should be left on Dhoni. "I think it should be left on M.S. Dhoni. We should respect what he wants to do."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiran More MS Dhoni
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp