WATCH | Helicopter 7: Dwayne Bravo's musical gift for MS Dhoni

In the song, the West Indies all-rounder highlighted Dhoni's various achievements in the international cricket.

Published: 07th July 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

CSK skipper MS Dhoni with all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

CSK skipper MS Dhoni with all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had a special birthday gift for his Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni who turned 39 to Tuesday.

Titled 'Helicopter 7', the lyrics of the song, the trailer of which Bravo shared on his Instagram handle just hours ago before Dhoni's birthday, goes as follows: "MS Dhoni, number seven, MS Dhoni, number seven, all of Ranchi shouting Dhoni, all of India shouting Mahi, all of Chennai shouting Thala, MS Dhoni is a world-beater".

In the song, the West Indies all-rounder highlighted Dhoni's various achievements in the international cricket. It also captures the humble beginnings of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman who worked as a ticket collector in the Indian Railways before making inroads into the national team.

Regarded as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team, Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand. Its been almost an year that he has been away from the cricket field, yet conversations about his return or future retirement have never died out in the time since and he still remains one of the most talked about cricketers in the present era.

ALSO READ | 'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39

Dhoni is the only international captain to have won an ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats. He has so far played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India, amassing over 17,000 international runs.

